A Chemist In Congress

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I am happy to report that Delaware’s newest member of the Senate, Chris Coons, earned his B.A. in chemistry at Amherst College in Massachusetts. He then went on to Yale University where he earned his law degree plus a master’s degree in ethics from the Divinity School. I expect to see a periodic table when I visit his office.
Al Denio
Newark, Del.
