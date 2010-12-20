Congressional Election Coverage

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
Could C&EN’s article on the results of the congressional election have been any more watered-down (Nov. 22, page 23)? The readership of C&EN would have benefited greatly from a reminder of Rep. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.), potential chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, lecturing Steven Chu, secretary of energy and Nobel Prize winner, on the possible effects of global warming by reading chapter 8, verse 22 from Genesis. Policy differences are not the problem!
Richard M. Philpot
Raleigh, N.C.
