Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Duke University Wraps Up Misconduct Inquiry

Investigation: School draws ire for not disclosing results of its probe of a faculty biochemist

by Carmen Drahl
December 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Duke University has finished its investigation of protein engineer Homme W. Hellinga but has declined to make the results public. Hellinga, a professor at the University's Medical Center, retracted two high-profile papers about computer-aided enzyme design in February 2008, after others were unable to reproduce the results (C&EN May 5, 2008, p. 40). In July 2008, at Hellinga's request, Duke opened an inquiry into the work and Hellinga's actions in connection with the retractions.

Results from the confidential review "have been discussed with Dr. Hellinga and the University has taken appropriate action to address any concerns identified," Michael J. Schoenfeld, Duke's vice president for public affairs and government relations, says in a statement.

Hellinga declined to discuss the case. "The University’s policies and federal law concerning the investigation of any allegation of scientific misconduct provide absolute confidentiality to the participants," he says in a statement.

The federal Office of Research Integrity (ORI), which conducts oversight reviews of investigations on NIH-funded work such as Hellinga's, did not make a finding of misconduct in the Hellinga case, and consequently any information about the case is confidential, says ORI spokesperson Ann M. Bradley.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which also funded Hellinga's research, notified Duke on December 10 that no further investigation on the case was required on its behalf, says DARPA public affairs officer Eric T. Mazzacone.

"While I am glad that Duke has reached a conclusion in the Hellinga matter, I am disappointed that the findings have been kept secret," says Louis Metzger, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who as a Duke graduate student delivered a petition requesting an investigation of Hellinga. "By failing to publicly address Hellinga's scientific and ethical culpability, Duke Medical Center administrators do not inspire confidence in their privileged stewardship of federal research funds, or in their promotion of responsible conduct in research."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist under scrutiny resigns from Australian university
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao sentenced to time served
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe’s largest basic science institute gets research integrity office

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE