Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Delays Air Pollution Rule

by Glenn Hess
December 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A rule to cut a key smog ingredient is on hold.
Credit: Shutterstock
A rule to cut a key smog ingredient is on hold.

EPA says it will delay a new rule under the Clean Air Act to fight ground-level ozone, the primary ingredient in smog, until July 2011 because it intends to seek additional advice from a scientific panel. The agency had been scheduled to issue a final air quality standard for ozone, which has already been postponed twice, by the end of the year. In 2008, the George W. Bush Administration tightened the standard from 84 ppb to its current level of 75 ppb. But the Obama Administration decided to reconsider the rule after activist groups mounted a legal challenge, charging the Bush-era ozone standard does not adequately protect public health. In January, EPA proposed setting the standard between 60 and 70 ppb, which is in line with a recommendation made by its Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. EPA plans to ask the committee for “further interpretation of the epidemiological and clinical studies” it based its recommendation on, the agency says. Separately, EPA says it will reconsider a provision in another Clean Air Act rule that requires small chemical manufacturers to obtain operating permits if they are considered to be “area sources”—facilities that emit less than 10 tons per year of a single hazardous air pollutant or less than 25 tons per year of any combination of air toxics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Health-based limit for ozone affirmed by US court
Bill to delay ozone limit moves in Congress
More Protective Limit For Ground-Level Ozone Proposed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE