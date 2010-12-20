EU Lists Substances For Potential Regulation

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) last week added seven chemicals and a group of chromic acids to a list of substances that are candidates for stringent control. The compounds will undergo further review before ECHA decides whether to subject them to regulation that prohibits use of a substance unless the agency gives specific authorization. The chemicals added to the European Union’s Candidate List of Substances of Very High Concern are cobalt(II) sulfate; cobalt(II) dinitrate; cobalt(II) carbonate; cobalt(II) diacetate; 2-methoxyethanol; 2-ethoxyethanol; chromium trioxide; and acids generated from chromium trioxide and their oligomers. The cobalt-containing chemicals are used as catalysts, the chromium compounds are used in metal finishing and coatings, and the alcohols are chemical intermediates. ECHA says the substances are toxic to reproduction, are carcinogenic, or cause mutations.
