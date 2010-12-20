Joe Francisco Honored By Israel Chemical Society

The Israel Chemical Society has bestowed honorary membership in the society on American Chemical Society President Joseph S. Francisco. Honorary members are non-Israeli scientists of international reputation in a field of chemistry. Francisco (left in photo), who is William E. Moore Distinguished Professor of Physical Chemistry at Purdue University, received a certificate signed by Ehud Keinan (right in photo), president of the Israel Chemical Society. The honor has gone to approximately 70 scientists from 11 countries.
“I am delighted by this honor,” Francisco says. “I’ve maintained throughout my presidency that chemistry practitioners increasingly will need to function in global systems. The Israel Chemical Society has had a long-standing relationship with the American Chemical Society. It symbolizes an important partnership that transcends national boundaries to address global issues, especially because we share a common objective: providing value to chemical professionals by enabling scientific progress, fostering community, and thereby transforming the world.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter