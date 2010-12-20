Merck Partners With Two Drug Consortia

Merck & Co. has joined with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative and New York University’s Langone Medical Center to develop a vaccine to prevent malaria infection. They will evaluate a peptide-protein conjugate approach to blocking the parasite’s circumsporozoite surface protein and thwarting its invasion of the human liver. Separately, Merck will work with BioPontis Alliance, an investment and scientific development firm that has created a drug discovery consortium with seven major university partners. Merck will provide its expertise to help align R&D with market needs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter