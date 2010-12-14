Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nanoparticles Accumulate In The Food Chain

Nanomaterials: Gold nanoparticles become more concentrated as they move from plants to herbivores

by Rachel A. Zurer
December 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

UP THE CHAIN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Daniel Schwen (Creative Commons license)
Tobacco hornworms that eat nanoparticle-tainted tobacco leaves concentrate the chemicals in their guts.
Credit: Daniel Schwen (Creative Commons license)
Tobacco hornworms that eat nanoparticle-tainted tobacco leaves concentrate the chemicals in their guts.

A new study provides the first evidence that nanoparticles can build up in a terrestrial food chain. Researchers at the University of Kentucky found that gold nanoparticles accumulate in tobacco plants and then concentrate further in the caterpillars that eat them (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103031a).

Increasingly, manufacturers add nanomaterials such as silver, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide to clothing and cosmetics. As a result, the chemicals have started to appear in municipal wastewater, says Kentucky environmental chemist Paul Bertsch. When wastewater reaches a treatment plant, about 90% of the nanoparticles end up in the solid portion of the treatment end products Farmers apply millions of tons of those solids each year to agricultural land, where the nanoparticles could accumulate.

Bertsch and his colleagues previously showed that earthworms can accumulate gold nanoparticles straight from the surrounding soil. They next wanted to see whether the gold nanoparticles could move within a food web from plants to animals that eat them.

The researchers grew tobacco plants (Nicotiana tabacum) in a greenhouse in hydroponic solutions containing high concentrations of 5-, 10-, or 15-nm gold nanoparticles, which are relatively non-reactive and easy to trace. After the researchers fed the spiked plants to the agricultural pest known as tobacco hornworms (Manduca sexta), they mapped the distribution of nanoparticles in the plants and the caterpillars using, respectively, X-ray fluorescence and laser ablation inductively coupled mass spectrometry. They found nanoparticles throughout the plants' leaves and concentrated in the hornworms' tissues.

The big surprise, says Bertsch, was that the nanoparticles were an order of magnitude more concentrated in the caterpillars than in the plants. He thinks that’s because the caterpillars don't shed the gold efficiently. If organisms can't eliminate nanomaterials, Bertsch worries that the chemicals could magnify as predators eat herbivores, possibly causing harm to animals near the top of the food chain.

R. David Holbrook, a chemical engineer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, calls the tobacco hornworm data "noteworthy" because they demonstrate that the gold nanoparticles biomagnify, just as the notorious pollutants mercury and DDT do. "When we see something that can build up in a food chain," he says, "that gives people working in the environmental field a lot of pause."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunlight May Trigger Nanoparticle Formation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Method Reveals Nanoparticle Solubility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanomaterials In The Food Chain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE