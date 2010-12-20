Novartis Clinches Alcon Acquisition

Novartis and Alcon have signed a stock deal valued at $12.9 billion that will complete the Swiss drug company’s acquisition of the eye care giant. Novartis will have spent about $51 billion in total for Alcon, including its acquisition of Nestlé’s majority stake in the firm earlier this year. The deal moved forward after Novartis offered a cash contingency guaranteeing $168.00 per share for its original bid of 2.8 Novartis shares per share of Alcon—a bid that Alcon shareholders initially deemed inadequate.
