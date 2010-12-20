… Plans China Leather Chemicals Plant

Lanxess will spend $40 million to build a leather chemicals plant in Changzhou, China. The 50,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will employ about 150 people when it opens in 2013, the firm says. Leather chemicals are used to improve the softness of leather, increase its water resistance, and mask minor defects. Lanxess has operated a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year leather chemicals plant in Wuxi, China, since 1998.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter