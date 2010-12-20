Rodney Bartlett Receives Southern Chemist Award

Rodney J. Bartlett, a graduate research professor of chemistry and physics at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2010 Southern Chemist Award. The award, sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section, acknowledges outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have brought recognition to the South. The prize consists of a medal inscribed with the recipient’s name and an honorarium.
Bartlett has been a leader in molecular structure theory and computational methods for many years, producing models of ever-increasing accuracy and rigor. He is most closely associated with the coupled cluster theory of electronic structure, which is currently the gold standard in computing the properties and transformations of atoms, molecules, and solids.
