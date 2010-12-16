Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Soapy Separations

Chromatography: Detergent film preferentially transports one enantiomer of a small molecule

by Carmen Drahl
December 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BUBBLING OVER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Soap films may find use in separating enantiomers.
Credit: Shutterstock
Soap films may find use in separating enantiomers.

Soap films cut grease with ease, but with just a dash of the ring-shaped polysaccharide cyclodextrin they can do even more: separate one mirror image of a small molecule from a mixture containing both (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja109461r). Soap bubbles could become useful for chiral separations, which are important for purifying molecules such as drugs, pesticides, and their precursors.

Purnendu K. Dasgupta and colleagues at the University of Texas, Arlington, had previously found a way to make normally evanescent soap bubbles last for tens of minutes and detect low levels of gases (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac052198h). While investigating how small molecules permeate their soap structures, they doped films of the detergent Triton-X-100 with α-cyclodextrin, a common player in chromatography. The researchers found that, by a factor of 1.6, more α(+)-pinene crossed the soap membrane than did its enantiomer. This happens because, compared to α(+)-pinene, α(-)-pinene gets held up longer in the soap film by binding to the cyclodextrin, the team says.

The soap membrane's 1.6-fold selectivity leaves room for improvement, says Mathias Ulbricht, who studies membranes as tools for separations at the University of Duisburg-Essen, in Germany. He suggests that the researchers could modify the species doped into the soap film as a chiral selector.

Chromatography expert Apryll M. Stalcup at the University of Cincinnati welcomes the new technique. Existing chiral separation techniques tend to be pricey, or aren't widely applicable, or both, she says. "This approach offers many advantages," she says, "including ability to be readily scaled up as well as ready recovery of the individual enantiomers and the chiral selector, which is often expensive."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyclodextrins line up for better filtration membranes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists stabilize single-atom catalyst in liquid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surprising particle filters made from self-healing soap films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE