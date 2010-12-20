Solvay Plans Chinese Epichlorohydrin Via New Route

Solvay is planning to build an epichlorohydrin plant in China based on a process it developed that starts with glycerin generated during the production of biofuels. With an initial capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year, the plant would be built in Taixing, Jiangsu province, and come on-line in 2013. Solvay has signed a letter of intent with the Taixing-based company SP Chemicals for the supply of chlor-alkali, a feedstock for epichlorohydrin. Solvay is building a similar plant in Thailand (C&EN, Oct. 5, 2009, page 22).
