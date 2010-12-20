U.S. Diplomacy Needs More Science

Science, technology, and innovation should play a greater role in the State Department’s diplomacy and development efforts, according to an internal review released on Dec. 15. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton ordered the report, which is the first analysis of the State Department’s overall efforts. The report calls for expansion of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Science & Technology, which was established earlier this year. “Strengthening the ability of our people to collaborate with others on science and technology is a crucial part of U.S. public diplomacy,” the study states. The government should engage universities through fellowships and create public-private partnerships, it says. Clinton intends for the study to be updated every four years.
