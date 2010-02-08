AB Sciex Debuts As A New Company

AB Sciex has been launched as a single operating company dedicated to analytical instruments for the life sciences. The company combines the two halves of the former mass spectrometry joint venture between Applied Biosystems and MDS Analytical Technologies. In late 2009, industrial and medical toolmaker Danaher bought the two sides of the business through deals totaling $1.1 billion. Laura Lauman, from Applied Biosystems, and Andy Boorn, from MDS, will continue to lead the business, as copresidents.
