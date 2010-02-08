Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Amantadine’s Double Bind

Mode of Action: New finding on flu drug’s binding to virus proton channel could aid drug design

by Stu Borman
February 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Tale Of Two Sites
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mei Hong
Hong and coworkers find that amantadine binds (top center) inside M2’s channel (shading) at therapeutically relevant concentrations and also outside the channel (bottom left and right) when present at high concentrations.
Credit: Mei Hong
Hong and coworkers find that amantadine binds (top center) inside M2’s channel (shading) at therapeutically relevant concentrations and also outside the channel (bottom left and right) when present at high concentrations.

New details about how the flu drug amantadine works could ease the route to novel flu medications, of which there are currently painfully few.

Membrane protein specialist Mei Hong of Iowa State University and coworkers, including protein designer William F. DeGrado of the University of Pennsylvania, carried out the study (Nature 2010, 463, 689). They hoped it would resolve a controversy about the drug’s mechanism. But dissent persists.

The controversy goes back to independent studies in 2008 by Harvard Medical School structural biologist James J. Chou and DeGrado finding that amantadine and its sister drug rimantadine bind to different spots on influenza A’s M2 proton channel (Nature 2008, 451, 591 and 596). Because the drugs are so similar, the studies left uncertainty about both drugs’ site and mechanism of action.

The two drugs are approved but are no longer generally recommended because many flu strains have become resistant to them. Researchers would like to better understand M2-drug interactions to find a way around that problem. The only other approved flu drugs, oseltamivir and zanamivir, hit another viral target, neuraminidase.

In the 2008 studies, DeGrado’s group obtained an X-ray structure of M2 that located amantadine in the channel, close to the residue that causes resistance, and they proposed that it worked by directly blocking the channel. Using solution NMR and an excess of rimantadine, Chou’s group found rimantadine outside the channel and proposed its mechanism to be allosteric.

Now, Hong and coworkers have used solid-state NMR to analyze the M2-amantadine interaction in phospholipid bilayers, which more closely resemble a cellular environment than do the micelles used previously. They find that at the pharmacologically optimal level of one molecule per channel, amantadine binds and rotates inside the channel, and that when excess amantadine is present, it binds both inside and outside the channel. “External binding occurs only with excess drug concentrations and is thus not pharmacologically relevant,” Hong says.

The findings “support previous functional and structural studies that show the pharmacologically relevant site to be in the channel’s pore, not at its cytoplasmic end,” comments neurobiology and physiology professor Lawrence Pinto of Northwestern University. “This knowledge should facilitate development of a useful drug.”

Molecular and cellular biology professor Robert A. Lamb, also of Northwestern, adds that the study “resolves the intellectual problem” about amantadine binding and that the allosteric proposal based on external binding “can now be put to sleep.”

But Chou disagrees. He believes it is unclear whether the newly observed channel interaction is an artifact of experimental conditions, and he doesn’t see how the drug can both rotate and bind specifically in the channel interior.

“The drug site that eventually leads to a new and better drug is the site that matters,” Chou says. “Let’s all wait and see which site that turns out to be.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High-resolution snapshot of ketamine-receptor handshake may point to better antidepressants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eye Exam For Chaperone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Study Suggests Mechanism For How Eye Protein Protects Against Cataracts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE