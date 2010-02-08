Cellulosic Ethanol Facility Opens

Genera Energy has opened a 250,000-gal-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in Vonore, Tenn. The $50 million demonstration facility uses a process developed by DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol, a joint venture between DuPont and enzyme specialist Danisco (C&EN, Oct. 12, 2009, page 28). The University of Tennessee formed Genera in 2008 with $71 million in state funding to promote a local ethanol industry based on switchgrass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter