Cephalon Will Buy Generics Firm Mepha

In a bid to diversify its product offerings, Cephalon will pay roughly $590 million for the Swiss generic drug firm Mepha. Privately held Mepha’s 120 products are marketed in 50 countries and brought in sales of $377 million in 2009. The company has 50 more drugs scheduled for launch by 2015. The deal underscores the pressure on drug companies to find new markets. Although major drugmakers have been pushing into generics and emerging markets in hopes of serving new customers, Cephalon is one of the first biotech firms to make such a move.
