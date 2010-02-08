DOD Names New Faculty Fellows

The Department of Defense has tapped 11 university faculty scientists to receive awards as part of its 2010 National Security Science & Engineering Faculty Fellowship program. The grants, which total $4.3 million each in long-term support, are for the conduct of unclassified, basic research that has the potential to transform DOD capabilities. This year's winning proposals include studies in high-temperature semiconductors, synthetic biology, computational electromagnetics, attosecond electron processes in solids, and design of light- and force-driven molecular materials. The researchers' "work will not only contribute to preparing DOD and the nation for an uncertain future but will also develop the necessary high-quality science, technology, engineering, and mathematics talent that will be essential to the department's continued success," said Zachary J. Lemnios, director of Defense Research & Engineering for DOD, in a statement. Information about the fellowship program can be found online at ndep.us/ProgNSSEFF.aspx.
