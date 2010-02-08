Dow Advances Plan For Solar Shingles

Dow Chemical has picked Midland, Mich., as its preferred site for a full-scale plant to make its Powerhouse solar shingles. Michigan Economic Development is considering up to $140 million in incentives for the plant, which would make copper indium gallium diselenide photovoltaic panels that can be integrated into rooftops along with conventional shingles. The plant is also set to receive $17.8 million in tax credits from the federal government. Dow says the facility could bring more than 1,200 jobs to the region by 2014.
