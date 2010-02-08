Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Posts Quarterly Profit

by Melody Voith
February 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sales increases and cost-cutting measures have carried Dow Chemical to fourth-quarter profits of $295 million, compared with a loss of $574 million a year earlier. Dow’s earnings per share of 18 cents beat analysts’ expectations by 11 cents. Sales increased in all regions except for North America, and the company boasted that it increased sales volumes in emerging regions by 33% year over year. Still, Citigroup chemicals analyst P. J. Juvekar said the sales increase was smaller than expected. “The bottom line was more impressive due to cost-cutting initiatives, favorable taxes, and strong operational results in basic plastics, performance products, and electronics,” he told investors. In a conference call to discuss the results, Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris detailed the company’s actions to integrate Rohm and Haas and shift away from basic chemicals. Although 2009 started with a deep recession and a failed petrochemical joint venture, “we quickly reduced costs and right-sized our asset footprint to reduce exposure to commodity products in low-growth locations,” he said. Looking ahead, Liveris said the company plans to divest businesses worth up to $12 billion. He confirmed that Dow is in negotiations with a buyer for its Styron styrenics business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow’s second quarter is better than its first
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow and BASF post upbeat first-quarter results
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical earnings charge ahead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE