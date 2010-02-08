Frederic Stanley Kipping Award In Silicon Chemistry

Apeloig [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Yitzhak Apeloig

Yitzhak Apeloig has been a pioneer in recognizing the vast potential of quantum chemical calculations and in applying modern computational methods to key problems in silicon chemistry—often having to overcome the reluctance of experimental chemists to rely on computation.

His theoretical and experimental work has played a pivotal role in developing the fundamental understanding of the structures and chemical reactivity of many organosilicon compounds, even before they were actually synthesized. Apeloig, a chemistry professor and former president of Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, in Haifa, has specifically contributed to the chemistry of compounds with multiple bonds to silicon, such as silenes (R 2 Si=CR 2 ), disilenes (R 2 Si=SiR 2 ), silynes (RSi≡CR), and other low-coordinate silicon compounds. In addition, he has studied silicon-centered reactive intermediates, such as silylenes and silyl radicals, cations, and anions.

For the past two decades, colleagues say, Apeloig’s theoretical predictions have inspired and guided experimental silicon chemists and led to new chemical discoveries. Many of his theoretical predictions have been verified experimentally, showing that the synergistic use of theory and experiment is an effective way to explore chemistry.

Along with theoretical applications, Apeloig and his research group have made many important experimental contributions. They have developed new methods for the synthesis of silenes, were the first to isolate a metallosilene and bis-silenes, and have synthesized and characterized a variety of novel metallosilanes and dime­tallosilanes. Studying the reactions of these compounds has opened new possibilities in synthesis. Recently, Apeloig’s group generated and characterized novel types of persistent silyl radicals, including stable silyl radicals that were characterized by X-ray crystallography. The four-volume series “The Chemistry of Organic Silicon Compounds,” edited by Apeloig and Zvi Rappoport, is considered the most authoritative book on organosilicon chemistry.

Apeloig joined Technion in 1976 and became chemistry department dean in 1995. In 2001, he was named Technion president, a post he held until October 2009. Throughout his presidential term, Apeloig continued to be active in research, which he credits to a lifelong scientific interest and support from dedicated and talented coworkers. He notes with pride that during his presidency he and his research team made many groundbreaking discoveries.

Born in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, in 1944, Apeloig spent the first three years of his life in European refugee camps, immigrating to Palestine in 1947 shortly before the State of Israel was created. The country’s excellent public education system at that time, he says, fostered his interest in science, particularly chemistry, mathematics, and physics, and directed him toward his scientific career.

He received a B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. in chemistry from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and did postdoctoral research with Paul von Ragué Schleyer at Princeton University and John A. Pople at Carnegie Mellon University. Apeloig has published 190 scientific papers and lectured extensively around the world. Among his scientific awards are the Israel Chemical Society Prize, the Wacker Silicone Prize, and an honorary doctorate from the Technical University of Berlin.

Among his nonscientific interests, Apeloig singles out travel, music, skiing, history, and archaeology. He advises up-and-coming young scientists to “follow your heart and study what excites you.” But he cautions, “Be patient—progress in research is usually very slow.”