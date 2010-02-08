Galapagos Acquires Service Firm Argenta

Galapagos, a Belgian biotech firm, has acquired Argenta Discovery’s Services Division for about $23 million. A provider of medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, and biological services, Argenta employs 140 people in the U.K. Galapagos says it will combine Argenta with its BioFocus unit to create one of the world’s largest drug discovery service organizations, with 390 employees and annual sales of almost $100 million. Argenta’s respiratory drug discovery arm will continue as a separate company called Pulmagen Therapeutics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter