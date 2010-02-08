LS9, ZeaChem Move Beyond Lab Scale

Synthetic biology firm LS9 has purchased a fermentation facility in Okeechobee, Fla., that it plans to renovate to produce 50,000–100,000 gal of biodiesel per year. The company says the facility will demonstrate the viability of its process for converting sugar into diesel fuel in one step using genetically engineered microbes. The site will also house a laboratory where researchers will test cellulosic feedstocks. In addition to fuels, LS9 is developing biobased chemicals with Procter & Gamble. Meanwhile, rival ZeaChem has scaled up production of acetic acid, an intermediate in its process to make biobased chemicals and fuels from cellulose. The firm is making the acid in 5,000-L fermenters at a Golden, Colo., facility owned by partner firm Hazen Research.
