Lanxess To Build Formaldehyde Plant

Lanxess will build a $25 million formaldehyde plant at its site in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany. When completed toward the end of 2011, the plant will provide the feedstock for trimethylolpropane, already produced in Krefeld-Uerdingen. By integrating formaldehyde and trimethylolpropane production on-site, Lanxess expects to eliminate transportation costs and realize energy efficiencies. Trimethylolpropane is used to make polyurethanes, lubricants, and coatings.
