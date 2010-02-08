Lanxess Enhances Golf Ball’s Range

The first commercial application for Lanxess’ new Buna CB21 neodymium polybutadiene rubber is the Kira Star golf ball from the Japanese sporting goods maker Kasco. According to Lanxess, the new rubber is characterized by ultrahigh resilience. It efficiently converts impact energy into kinetic energy—and thus flying distance. Lanxess expects that those qualities will help the rubber do well in the tire market.
