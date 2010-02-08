Advertisement

Environment

'Nuclear Medicine'sConundrum'

February 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
I was pleased to read the article on nuclear medicine (C&EN, Sept. 7, 2009, page 58). I am a chemist as well as a nuclear medicine intern, so it was exciting to have my favorite chemistry magazine shine its light on my field.

The article gave an in-depth look at the problems my colleagues and I currently face due to the lack of a reactor in the U.S. dedicated to producing radioisotopes. Some weeks we have a steady supply of technetium-99m, which is our star player, but when the reactors go down, we have to turn to our second-string isotopes. They can be more cumbersome.

It was also exciting to be able to trace our technetium-99m isotope step-by-step and in great detail through the process all the way back to the reactor cell and radionuclide from which it originated.

I also enjoyed reading about the legislative action, alternatives to our radioisotope supply, and what the future may hold for isotope production. My compliments to the author for a great article.

Nick Bujouves
Ypsilanti, Mich.

