Peakdale To Work At A Pfizer Site

Peakdale Molecular, a U.K.-based contract research firm, will provide custom chemistry services to Pfizer at the drug company’s Sandwich, England, site. A team of more than 50 synthetic chemists from Peakdale will work in the Pfizer labs and also provide services to developing companies in the area. “The positioning of Peakdale chemists close to the core of our research operations gives a unique opportunity in this outsourced space,” says David Roblin, head of research at Pfizer’s Sandwich laboratories.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter