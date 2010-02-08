Rhodia And Invista Tangle Again

A Paris arbitration panel has sided with Rhodia in a dispute with Invista over the rights to technology for making the nylon 6,6 intermediate adiponitrile. However, Invista says the panel’s findings are preliminary and “certainly do not” give Rhodia rights to its process. Rhodia wants to use the technology to build a plant in Asia. The two firms have been fighting since 2008, when Invista alleged that Rhodia stole its Gen 1 butadiene-to-adiponitrile process through their Butachimie joint venture in France (C&EN, Aug. 25, 2008, page 7). Invista also has a suit pending against Rhodia in a Delaware state court.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter