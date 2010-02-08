Roche And Singapore Set Up R&D Center

Roche and a coalition of agencies associated with the Singapore government will spend $95 million to set up a research center in Singapore for translational medicine. Initially employing 30 “leading” scientists, the center will expand knowledge of disease biology and conduct research in personalized health care, Roche says. The Singapore agencies taking part in the venture include the Agency for Science, Technology & Research. A steering committee will further define the mission of the new center and oversee its projects.
