Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Rose Bengal Research

February 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In his letter to the editor, "Why Rose Bengal Isn't Available," Harold Fritz McDuffie states that the Food & Drug Administration has not approved rose bengal for medical use against cancer "because the U.S. patent law says that it is not patentable, thus, no pharmaceutical firm can make large profits from it" (C&EN, Nov. 16, 2009, page 4). As chief executive officer of Provectus Pharmaceuticals, I want to set the record straight.

Provectus Pharmaceuticals has received multiple patents from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office covering therapeutic uses of rose bengal, and we have recently completed patient accrual for a large Phase II clinical trial for PV-10, our injectable formulation of rose bengal. We believe that PV-10 is a viable treatment for metastatic melanoma as well as for other forms of cancer, including liver cancer and recurrent breast cancer. We have been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA, which affords Provectus marketing exclusivity for PV-10 to treat metastatic melanoma in the U.S., upon FDA approval of the drug.

Patient accrual has also been completed for two separate Phase II clinical trials for PH-10, another one of our drugs whose formulation is based on rose bengal. These clinical trials are evaluating PH-10 for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

There have been no approved new treatments for metastatic melanoma for more than 10 years. We firmly believe these studies demonstrate the significant commercial value of rose bengal, a very old molecule that when properly formulated and administered has great potential to treat not only deadly cancers, but serious, chronic dermatological diseases as well.

Craig Dees
CEO, Provectus Pharmaceuticals
Knoxville

Fritz McDuffie should consider that it costs $300 million to $800 million to prove to FDA that a drug is safe and effective. I doubt even the Veterans Administration would take that financial hit for a drug that could be sold by someone else as a generic the day after it was approved. It seems like Ralph Nader claimed the $300 million figure was vastly inflated when he was criticizing big pharma during his presidential run. Maybe McDuffie should contact Nader about getting it approved on the cheap?

Alfonse Del Guercio
Norcross, Ga.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly arthritis drug approved for alopecia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Notable drug failures in 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer Wards Off Viagra Challenge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE