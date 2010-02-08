Thermo Acquires Finnzymes, NovaWave

Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to buy Finnzymes. With $20 million in sales last year, the Finnish firm provides reagents, instruments, consumables, and kits for molecular biology analyses. Among its offerings are enzyme and instrument systems for polymerase chain reaction (PCR), reverse transcription PCR, and real-time quantitative PCR analysis. Separately, Thermo has acquired NovaWave Technologies, a developer of chemical sensors for environmental monitoring and industrial and safety applications. Based in Redwood City, Calif., NovaWave had 2009 sales of $4 million.
