2010 ACS National Award Winners

This is the final set of vignettes of recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2010. A profile of Richard N. Zare, the 2010 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the March 22 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Kendall N. Houk, winner of the Arthur C. Cope Award, and most other national award winners will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, March 23, in conjunction with the 239th national meeting in San Francisco. The 2010 Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 240th ACS national meeting in Boston on Aug. 22–26.
The Arthur C. Cope Award recognizes and encourages excellence in organic chemistry; it consists of a medal, a cash prize of $25,000, and an unrestricted research grant of $150,000 to be assigned by the recipient to any university or research institution. Each Cope Scholar Award consists of $5,000, a certificate, and an unrestricted research grant of $40,000. Arthur C. Cope and Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards are sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund.
