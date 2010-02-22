AB Sciex Buys Instrument Business

In its first acquisition since being purchased late last year by industrial and medical toolmaker Danaher, mass spectrometry specialist AB Sciex has bought the liquid chromatography business of Eksigent Technologies. The deal does not include Eksigent’s medical devices business. AB Sciex says the business will complement its mass spectrometry line. All 50 or so Eksigent chromatography employees in Dublin, Calif., will continue to work in Dublin for AB Sciex.
