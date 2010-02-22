Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Award: Matthew S. Sigman

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Sigman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Deborah Sigman
Credit: Deborah Sigman

Matthew S. Sigman, a chemistry professor at the University of Utah, was nominated for developing “a superb collection of catalysts for aerobic oxidations of organic molecules,” as well as for his efforts “to discern complex mechanistic relationships that are critical for rationally designing new catalysts.”

About his interest in reaction mechanisms, Sigman says simply, “I just really want to know how things work.”

Much of his research focuses on using palladium as a catalyst. In particular, he is known for developing a system to enantioselectively oxidize alcohols using a Pd(II) complex with (–)-sparteine as a ligand. Mechanistic studies showed that the (–)-sparteine serves a dual role in the catalytic system: both as a ligand on Pd and as an exogenous chiral base.

Understanding the role of the ligand led Sigman to develop additional Pd-based catalytic systems with other ligands for general aerobic alcohol oxidation. He has also worked on Pd-catalyzed olefin functionalization reactions.

Away from palladium, Sigman has also explored the use of chiral modular oxazolines for asymmetric catalytic reactions in which substrates are activated by hydrogen bonding. Exploring the mechanism of the reactions and the effect of catalyst acidity, he determined that the pK a of the catalysts was correlated to the enantiomeric ratio of the reactions through a free energy relationship.

“While most researchers would be satisfied to publish yields and enantioselectivities from these reactions, Sigman has contributed much more to the general understanding of this type of catalysis,” a colleague says. “Sigman’s strong desire to add long-lasting pedagogical value to his work is both differential and deserving of esteem.”

Recent work on Pd-catalyzed cross-coupling of styrenes and organostannanes has produced compounds with activity against breast cancer, so Sigman is now taking six months to work with Bryan Welm, a professor of oncological sciences at the University of Utah School of Medicine, on cancer cell biology. “I’ll be learning how to take a small molecule and see what it’s doing in an organism and in cells,” Sigman says. “I’m excited—I haven’t been in the lab too much in the last few years.”

Sigman, 39, received a B.S. from Sonoma State University, in California, in 1992 and a Ph.D. in 1996 from Washington State University, where he worked with chemistry professor Bruce E. Eaton on iron-catalyzed cycloaddition reactions. He then did postdoctoral work at Harvard University, where he focused on developing catalysts for the Strecker reaction in the lab of chemistry professor Eric N. Jacobsen. Sigman joined the faculty at Utah in 1999.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Justine Roth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Takahiko Akiyama
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Bergman Wins Welch Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE