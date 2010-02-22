AstraZeneca, Rigel Sign Drug Pact

AstraZeneca will pay $100 million up front for access to Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (STK) inhibitor that has passed Phase II trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Rigel could score another $345 million in milestones, as well as royalties, and up to $800 million in other payments if the drug reaches certain sales targets. AstraZeneca will take responsibility for Phase III studies of the drug, expected to begin in the second half of this year.
