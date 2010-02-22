Brian Keveney, 63, a Hawthorne, N.J., analytical chemist, died on Jan. 24 of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Born in New York City, Keveney decided to become a chemist after seeing an inspiring World’s Fair exhibition as a teenager. He earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Montclair State College (now Montclair State University).
Keveney began his career in 1971, working for Arsynco in Carlstadt, N.J. During his 17-year stint there, he worked on components for space shuttles. Later, he worked for Teva Pharmaceuticals in Fairfield, N.J., and for Solgar in Leonia, N.J.
Keveney loved reading and music and was a member of the Science Fiction Society of Northern New Jersey. He served as president of the Morris Area Computer User Group and was a teacher in the Mad Science after-school program in Northern New Jersey. He joined ACS in 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Ana; daughter, Cynthia; sons, Reilly and Ace; a two-month-old grandson, Eamonn; and his former wife, Elizabeth Keveney.
