Chemical Safety Board

The article titled "Accidents Lead To Refinery Review" includes a small but significant error regarding the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) (C&EN, Dec. 14, 2009, page 9). CSB is not some arrogant bureaucracy flinging high-handed orders from afar. In fact, CSB does not issue orders at all; it has neither regulatory nor enforcement authority. Instead, CSB is an investigative organization that issues reports of its findings and recommendations based on those findings. CSB deserves our sincere gratitude for its efforts to protect the people of this country from safety-related tragedies large and small.
Perhaps CSB makes the point best in its own words: "The board does not issue citations or fines but does make safety recommendations to plants, industry organizations, labor groups, and regulatory agencies such as OSHA and EPA."
Charles G. Scouten
Warrenville, Ill.
