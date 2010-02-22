Edwin R. (Roy) Emrick, 80, an industrial research chemist, died on Feb. 2.
Born in Pittsburgh, Emrick earned a B.S. from Duquesne University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, both in chemistry. He was also a 1st lieutenant in the Army with the Chemical Corps.
Emrick was a research manager with C. H. Patrick & Co. in Greenville, S.C. He was a member of Sigma Xi and the American Institute of Chemists, as well as an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956. He was also a member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church and the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the commissioner of the Blue Ridge Council. An avid golfer, he was a member of the U.S. Golf Association and the Carolina Golf Club. He served as a youth baseball coach and enjoyed running, gardening, and singing with a barbershop quartet.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Blanche; sons, Jeffrey and Kenneth; and two grandchildren.
