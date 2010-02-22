Advertisement

Environment

Eric R. Allen

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 8
Eric R. Allen, 77, an emeritus professor of environmental engineering sciences at the University of Florida, died in Maggie Valley, N.C., on Nov. 18, 2009.

Born in Oratava, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Allen received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Liverpool, in England, in 1959. He conducted postdoctoral work at the National Research Council in Ottawa, Ontario, and at the University of California, Riverside.

Allen began his career by studying air pollution at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., from 1963 until 1974. He then served as an adjunct professor and senior research associate at the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center of the State University of New York, Albany. He joined the University of Florida, Gainesville, in 1981, and remained there until his retirement in 1998.

Allen was a pioneer in the field of atmospheric photochemistry, publishing 126 papers. He made major contributions to the understanding of acid rain, dry deposition, and the science of biofiltration to remove odorous compounds from the air. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1964.

Allen loved classical and jazz music, model railroading, and photography.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gwendolyn; and sons, Geoffrey and David.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

