Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Forrest R. Hurley

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Forrest R. Hurley, 88, a retired W.R. Grace and Lockheed Martin research chemist, died on Nov. 4, 2009.

Born in Jamestown, Ohio, Hurley earned a bachelor of chemical engineering degree from Ohio State University in 1942. He then began working in the control laboratory at General Chemical in East St. Louis, Ill. In 1944, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a communications officer aboard the U.S.S. Barataria, a seaplane tender, in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

After the war, he joined Monsanto Chemical in Dayton, Ohio, before returning to Ohio State to earn a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry in 1954.

Hurley then joined Davison Chemical in Baltimore, focusing his research on hydrazine chemistry and silica-alumina catalysts. After W.R. Grace acquired Davison, Hurley continued research in inorganic phosphates, rare-earth separations, colloidal chemistry of inorganic oxides, and the chemistry of clays, vermiculite, and silicate minerals.

In 1966, Hurley joined the Cement & Lime Division of Martin Marietta. He designed, built, and staffed its laboratory and served as its director of applied research.

When Martin Marietta exited the cement and lime business in 1977, Hurley rejoined W.R. Grace as director of cement and concrete research in the firm’s Cambridge, Mass., labs, where he worked until his retirement in 1986. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.

He is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kenneth W. MacFie
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader
William R. Jones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE