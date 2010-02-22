Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

LyondellBasell Clears Bankruptcy Hurdle

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

LyondellBasell Industries has cleared a major obstacle to its bankruptcy reorganization. A committee of unsecured creditors has agreed to lift its objections to the company’s reorganization plan. In return, the creditors will receive $150 million in equity in addition to the $300 million payout they were already set to receive under a plan the company filed in bankruptcy court in December 2009. The equity will come out of shares in the firm that senior and bridge lenders will get in exchange for the $18 billion debt they hold. The settlement, along with the disclosure statement for the reorganization plan and other agreements, will be the subject of a March 1 bankruptcy court hearing. Lyondell spokesman David A. Harpole says the company expects to emerge from bankruptcy in the second quarter. He wouldn’t comment on Reliance Industries’ bid for LyondellBasell except to note that any third-party offers for the company would have to be an improvement over the value the lenders will get from the reorganization plan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Grace Nears End Of Long Bankruptcy
LyondellBasell Ready To Leave Bankruptcy
LyondellBasell Plots Emergence from Bankruptcy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE