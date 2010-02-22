The National Academy of Engineering elected 68 new members and nine foreign associates. This brings the total U.S. membership of NAE to 2,267 and foreign associate membership to 196.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education.
Of those elected, 18 are individuals who work in chemically related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society. This category of new members includes Ilhan A. Aksay, Princeton University; Montgomery M. Alger, Air Products & Chemicals; James W. Burns, Genzyme; Robert E. Cohen, MIT; John P. Connolly, Anchor QEA; Richard C. Flagan, Caltech; Eugene E. Haller, University of California, Berkeley; Jeffrey A. Hubbell, Ècole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in Switzerland; Eric W. Kaler, State University of New York, Stony Brook; Jay D. Keasling, UC Berkeley and Joint BioEnergy Institute; Thomas F. Kuech, University of Wisconsin, Madison; David J. Mooney, Harvard University; David L. Morse, Corning; and Roderic I. Pettigrew, NIH.
Four of the foreign associates also fall into this group: José M. Aguilera, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago; L. K. Doraiswamy, Iowa State University; Sang Yup Lee, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, in Daejeon, South Korea; and Jens Nielsen, Chalmers University of Technology, in Göteborg, Sweden.
