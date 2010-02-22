Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

National Academy Of Engineering

New members include 18 people with chemistry connections

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The National Academy of Engineering elected 68 new members and nine foreign associates. This brings the total U.S. membership of NAE to 2,267 and foreign associate membership to 196.

Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education.

Of those elected, 18 are individuals who work in chemically related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society. This category of new members includes Ilhan A. Aksay, Princeton University; Montgomery M. Alger, Air Products & Chemicals; James W. Burns, Genzyme; Robert E. Cohen, MIT; John P. Connolly, Anchor QEA; Richard C. Flagan, Caltech; Eugene E. Haller, University of California, Berkeley; Jeffrey A. Hubbell, Ècole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, in Switzerland; Eric W. Kaler, State University of New York, Stony Brook; Jay D. Keasling, UC Berkeley and Joint BioEnergy Institute; Thomas F. Kuech, University of Wisconsin, Madison; David J. Mooney, Harvard University; David L. Morse, Corning; and Roderic I. Pettigrew, NIH.

Four of the foreign associates also fall into this group: José M. Aguilera, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago; L. K. Doraiswamy, Iowa State University; Sang Yup Lee, Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, in Daejeon, South Korea; and Jens Nielsen, Chalmers University of Technology, in Göteborg, Sweden.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists among new NAS members for 2017
NAS elects new members
New members elected To NAE

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE