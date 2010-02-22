Nicasio P. (Nick) Marullo, 79, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Clemson University, died on Jan. 31 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Born to Sicilian immigrants in Brooklyn, N.Y., Marullo earned an undergraduate degree from Queens College in 1952 and a Ph.D. from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1961, both in chemistry. He conducted postdoctoral research at California Institute of Technology.
Marullo began his career as an assistant professor of chemistry at Clemson College (now Clemson University), eventually rising to the rank of full professor. While remaining a Clemson professor, he conducted groundbreaking research in stereochemistry at Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles. In 1969, he received a National Science Foundation Fellowship Award to work at the University of Strasbourg, in France. He retired from Clemson in 1995.
Marullo is survived by sons Jerry and Billy; daughter, Joanne Heijjer; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret; his second wife, Virginia; and son Stephen.
