Nicholas Delgass Honored For Distinguished Service

W. Nicholas Delgass, Maxine Spencer Nichols Professor of Chemical Engineering at Purdue University, is the recipient of the North American Catalysis Society’s inaugural Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Catalysis. The award will be presented every two years to recognize an individual who has advanced catalytic chemistry or engineering through both significant service to the catalysis community and outstanding technical accomplishments.
Delgass was cited for his pioneering contributions to the science of catalysis, his dedication and rigor in the education of scientists and engineers, and his service to others in the advancement of the discipline. His research achievements include the synthesis of novel catalytic materials, the development of modern spectroscopic methods for catalyst characterization, and the use of rigorous kinetic and spectroscopic methods to elucidate the mechanism of complex catalytic reactions on solids.
