Nova To Tap Into Marcellus Shale

Nova Chemicals and the pipeline firm Buckeye Partners plan to evaluate a pipeline to transport natural gas liquids from the Marcellus basin in Pennsylvania to the Sarnia-Lambton area of Ontario. The pipeline would initially run from Pittsburgh to Nova’s site in Corunna, Ontario, where the firm intends to use the natural gas liquids to supplement the largely petroleum-based feedstocks it now uses. New technologies such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have put the gas deposits contained in shale within the grasp of gas-drilling companies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter