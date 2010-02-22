Philip E. Dumas, 68, a longtime professor of chemistry at the College of New Jersey, died on Aug. 19, 2009, at his home in Morrisville, Pa., after a prolonged illness.
Born in New York City, Dumas earned an undergraduate degree from the City College of New York in 1965 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of South Carolina in 1971.
From 1972 until his retirement in 2009, he was a professor of chemistry at the College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College), serving as department chair for 22 years.
Recently, his research centered on the development of novel green catalyst systems for the Friedel-Crafts reaction. That work resulted in two U.S. patents.
Dumas mentored many faculty members and students during his career, served as head of the chemistry honors program, and helped the department obtain ACS certification. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and spending time at his second home in Davis, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; a daughter; two sons; and two grandchildren.
