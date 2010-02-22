SLU Hires Former Pfizer Scientists

St. Louis University (SLU) is soaking up some of the 600 local Pfizer scientists laid off in the pharma company’s latest round of cutbacks. SLU will create the Center for World Health & Medicine, a research institute focused on addressing medical problems that affect the developing world. Initially, 12 ex-Pfizer scientists will be hired in July to staff the center, which is part of a greater regional push to keep scientific talent in St. Louis. SLU has earmarked $5 million over the next two years for the project.
