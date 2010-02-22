Vale Buys Majority Stake In Fosfertil

Brazilian mining firm Vale plans to spend more than $5 billion to buy nearly 80% of Fosfertil, the largest supplier of raw materials for phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilizers in Brazil. Fosfertil owns mines, processing plants, and transportation terminals and pipelines. The acquisition will be done in pieces. Vale has an option to purchase a 20% share in Fosfertil from U.S. fertilizer maker Mosaic for more than $1 billion, and it plans to buy another 42% from Bunge for $3.8 billion. In addition, the company will buy smaller stakes from other firms.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter