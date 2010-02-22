Yara Buys Terra

SITE WITH A VIEW [+]Enlarge Credit: Yara International

Norway's Yara International has agreed to purchase rival U.S.-based fertilizer producer Terra Industries for $41.10 per share, a 23.6% premium on Terra's closing stock price on Feb. 12, the trading day before the announcement. The all-cash offer values Terra at $4.1 billion. The combined company will be the world’s largest producer of ammonia and UAN, a mixture of ammonia and urea.

The acquisition comes a month after Terra fended off a yearlong takeover attempt by CF Industries. In January, CF withdrew its bid, which had reached $36.75 in cash and 0.1034 CF share per share of Terra. CF is itself the target of a hostile purchase attempt by Agrium.

In a press conference, Yara CEO Jørgen Ole Haslestad said that lower natural gas prices in the U.S. have made it more cost competitive to produce nitrogen fertilizer domestically for the U.S. market. He added that the high capital costs of building new manufacturing facilities favors Yara's strategy of buying existing capacity.

Yara already has a U.S. presence on the East Coast; the purchase of Terra will expand its reach to a large swath of the midwestern Corn Belt. Yara will also gain two pipelines used to transport ammonia from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the U.K., Yara will take over Terra's half of the two firms' GrowHow joint venture. It will also get Terra's 50% joint venture in ammonia manufacturing in Trinidad, where Yara has production facilities.

The combination will give Yara a 30% share of the U.S. fertilizer market and an 8% share of the worldwide market, according to the company. It expects to save more than $60 million a year in cost synergies.

